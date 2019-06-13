Man shot, killed in Smoketown neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Police are responding to a deadly shooting in Louisville’s Smoketown neighborhood.
It happened around 12:30 a.m. Thursday on Roselane Street, MetroSafe confirmed. That’s off Shelby Street near East Broadway.
Emergency crews found a man with at least one gunshot wound.
He died at the scene, according to MetroSafe. His identity has not been shared.
Anyone with information about this crime should call the anonymous Louisville Metro Police Department tipline at 502-574-LMPD (5673).
This story will be updated.
Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.