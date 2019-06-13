Residents furious about proposed subdivision in PRP

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Some homeowners in PRP might just end up with a new subdivision in their backyards, and they aren’t too happy about it.
It's planned for Stuart Avenue off Dixie Highway, an area that's already surrounded by homes.
Neighbors are upset 26 lots could be squeezed onto a wedge of land that’s 4.3 acres.
But, this isn’t the first time neighbors have fought the development of the lot. The landowner, Chris Thieneman, is back in the hot seat. He used to own the storage facility in front of the lot and wanted to expand, but neighbors didn’t want to deal with the lighting and stopped his request to re-zone the property.
Thieneman said Public Storage bought the facility from him and did not want the vacant land, so he has been left with it. Now, Thieneman said it’s onto Plan B: a single family home subdivision.
“I would have rather had the storage sheds put back there," said longtime resident Charles LeMasters. "I will deal with the lighting problem and paint my windows black rather than have those houses put in.”
He added: “It’s going to bring my property value down.”
According to the plan, each of the 26 lots could range from 3,000 square feet to 7,000.
Thieneman said the small lot size is to create a more affordable situation. He is only selling the lots. The people who purchase the properties can build whatever size home they choose. With the current C2 zoning, a house can stretch up to the property lines. There is no size restriction.
Along with the homes, there has to be infrastructure, including a road that would connect Stuart and Virginia. Neighbors are concerned about the extra traffic coming through.
“They be coming through the neighborhood driving like a maniac, throwing trash out the window… nah, I don’t want it,” LeMasters said.
Although neighbors may not like the situation, Theinemen said he’s not asking for permission because he doesn’t have to. His development is within the zoning requirements.
“I really would love to tell you what you want to hear, but I’m here to tell you what’s going to happen,” Thieneman said.
Since the lot is already zoned for residential, Thieneman doesn't need the neighborhood to vote on it, but the Metro Council must still sign off on the design.
