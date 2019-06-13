StormTALK! Thursday Edition

Next focus will be on thunderstorms Saturday. Moisture will start to fill our air as the day wears on with Indiana taking on the flow compared to Kentucky. At the same time, there is a decent pocket of wind that will pass through the I-70 to I-64 corridor. The two elements look to overlap enough to monitor a potential strong/severe t-storm setup Saturday afternoon/evening across our Indiana counties. Once you go south of I-64, moisture looks to be quite limit and therefore thunderstorm potential is much lower. If you live across southern Indiana, be weather alert in case this thunderstorm potential continues to show up.