Triple Crown of Running ends its run

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – Three races that take place ahead of the Kentucky Derby were run for the final time this year.
The Triple Crown of Running, which includes the Anthem 5K Fitness Classic, Rodes City Run 10K and Papa John’s 10 Miler, will no longer be run, according to a letter to participants and sponsors from the Louisville Triple Crown of Running Race Committee.
The committee cited a decline in participation, available scholarship dollars and rising operation costs as the reasons behind the decision.
Papa John’s released the following statement about the decision:
“Papa John’s is proud to have supported the Louisville Triple Crown of Running for 19 successful years. It was an event enjoyed by our team members – many of whom were participants and volunteers over the years. While the Papa John’s 10 Miler is retiring, we look forward to supporting the Crusade for Children and the Louisville community in many other ways.”
