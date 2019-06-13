Vandals target Muhammad Ali on Kentucky Rushmore mural

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A well-known mural on Bardstown Road featuring the faces of Kentucky icons has been vandalized.
The act targeted Muhammad Ali on the Kentucky Rushmore mural, which is displayed close to the Doo-Wop Shop and Sweet Spot. Ali’s face on the mural sits next to Abraham Lincoln and Colonel Sanders, neither of which appear to be tampered with.
Using white and orange spray paint, the words “racist," “anti-semetic,” and “homophobe” have been scribbled across the display on the side of the building. Ali’s eyes were also colored in with orange paint.
The vandalism comes on the heels of Ali Week in the metro, celebrating the legacy left behind by the boxing legend. Another historical marker was unveiled just days ago at the Presbyterian Community Center, formerly Grace Hope Presbyterian Church, which is cited as one of the places Ali trained in his younger years.
Police have not released information regarding arrests or suspects in the case. Anyone with information has been encouraged to call the LMPD Anonymous Tip Line at 574-LMPD.
