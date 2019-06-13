Vehicle pulled from Ohio River with human remains inside registered to man missing since 2006

CINCINNATI, Ohio (FOX19) - The vehicle pulled from the Ohio River on Wednesday with human remains inside is registered to a Brookville man who has been missing since 2006, the Brown County Sheriff’s Office said.
The Aberdeen police chief said two vehicles were pulled from the river Wednesday.
The vehicle with the remains inside was taken to the sheriff’s office.
The Brown County Coroner’s Office took possession of the remains and additional testing is being done to confirm the identity.
The vehicle was registered to Jesse Flaugher, who was reported missing out of Brookville, Ohio in 2006.
Family said he was last seen leaving his sister’s home in a red Buick LeSabre.
He and his car have never been recovered, but his family believes both were found - pulled from the river Wednesday afternoon.
“It was the same car. You could see a little bit of red on it when they pulled it out of the river yesterday. I was like, 'That is identical to his car," Flaugher’s niece, Belinda Dolan said.
Belinda and her family have mourned the loss of her uncle, knowing he’s gone, and left with small clues about what may have happened.
“Everybody has been investigating and wondering what happened," she said.
A few weeks ago, a fisherman reportedly hit a vehicle with his depth finder. Police reached out to Ohio Task Force 1, and the retrieval process had begun.
The sheriff’s office said due to this being an ongoing investigation, not further details are available.
Dolan said her family does not believe her uncle’s death is suspicious.
“He had some health issues and he really mourned the loss of his wife," she said.
If you have any information, you’re asked to contact Sergeant Chad Noble at 937-378-4435 ext. 130.
