2 children injured in crash on I-64 in Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – Two children were injured when multiple vehicles crashed in Louisville’s west end, according to MetroSafe.
The crash happened on Interstate 64 East at the Interstate 264 split around 6:40 a.m. Friday, according to TRIMARC.
The children were taken to an area hospital for treatment.
No information on additional injuries has been released.
Drivers in the area should expect delays.
The cause of the crash is under investigation.
Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.