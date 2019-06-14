Donor pays for equipment stolen from boy with special needs

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The family of a boy with special needs who had his specialized equipment stolen said a donor has offered to help.
Axson Goodrich, 4, was essentially trapped inside his home this month after his specialized car seat and stroller were taken from right in front of his family’s house in Jeffersontown.
The equipment was specially-made to help make the boy’s life easier while he lives with cerebral palsy, autism and autoimmune disease.
Goodrich’s parents told WAVE 3 News on Friday that a donor has offered to pay for all of their son’s equipment. The family also had scheduled a fund-raiser for Monday evening, but has since canceled it in light of the good news.
