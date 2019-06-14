Driver in deadly hit and run surrenders to police

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro police have made an arrested in a deadly hit and run after the person involved turned himself in.
Around 9:25 p.m. on the night of June 7, a woman crossing Dixie Highway near Ratcliffe Avenue was struck by a vehicle that left the scene. Investigators with the LMPD Traffic Unit determined the vehicle involved was a red Jeep Wrangler.
This afternoon, Anthony Grundy, 40, of Louisville, turned himself in to police and admitted that he was driving the red Jeep on the night of the accident. Grundy told investigators that he ahd struck and unknown object in the roadway, but didn’t stop and continued on to the home of his girlfriend/
His arrest report says Grundy also admitted that he didn't have a license and that the insurance and registration on the Jeep were not current.
In addition to the charges for not having a license, insurance or registration, Grundy is charged with leaving the scene of an accident and failing to render aid. Grundy is being held at Louisville Metro Corrections and is expected to be arraigned tomorrow morning.
