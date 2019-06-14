FORECAST: Beautiful Friday before a long stretch of wet weather

SATURDAY: Strong t-storms possible for southern Indiana
SUNDAY: Gusty t-storms possible
High pressure gradually tracks east across the region today. As a result, we'll enjoy abundant sunshine and highs near 80.
Increasing clouds and southerly winds keep temperatures in the 50s and low 60s tonight.
Spotty showers roll into areas north of I-64 Saturday morning and by mid-morning, scattered storms begin to approach the area. These scattered storms march through WAVE Country during the afternoon; some of these may be strong with gusty winds.
Repeated rounds of storms continue into Sunday as a front lingers to the north. Some of Sunday's storms may be one again strong with the threat of damaging winds.
Rain remains in the forecast through most of next week; flooding will be a concern as the week progresses.
TODAY: Mostly sunny; Pleasant; HIGH: 79°
TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy; LOW: 62°
SATURDAY: Scattered thunderstorms (40%); Partly Sunny; HIGH: 85°
SUNDAY – FATHER’S DAY: Warm; Rounds of showers & thunderstorms (60%); HIGH: 88°
