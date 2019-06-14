Groundbreaking held for Portland neighborhood affordable housing complex

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Ground has been broken for a new apartment complex in the Portland neighborhood. Developers say the goal for the apartments is to provide housing to the community that is not only affordable, but nice.
As the city battles a looming budget crisis, community members in Portland are happy to know there's still support to provide affordable and safe housing for the area.
The area around the 2500 block of Montgomery Street will grow to include nine 2-bedroom apartments and 15 3-bedroom apartments.
Mayor Greg Fischer says the Louisville Affordable Housing Trust Fund could take a hit when it comes to funding, with the possibility of losing millions of dollars. Christie McCravy, the Fund's director is thankful for the support it does get.
"Affordable housing means opening the door," McCravy said, "not just to a home, but to opportunity. For children the door is open to a bed and security."
Mayor Fischer believes the complex in Portland will help bring more affordable housing to the city, but it's still not enough.
"I hope when people look at new housing like this they see hope," Fischer said, "and they see connection to a bright future."
Fischer said there are still thousands of affordable housing units needed in Louisville Metro.
