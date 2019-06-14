Indiana man says attempted kidnapping is ‘big misunderstanding’

LEBANON, Ind. (WAVE) - A Lebanon man says an attempted kidnapping and burglary is a big misunderstanding and he did not commit the crimes of which he’s accused.
WTHR reported that Benjamin Dillon is accused of breaking into a Lebanon apartment, near downtown, and trying to kidnap a little girl.
“I know I physically fought with police officers, but I never physically broke into the place,” Dillon told WTHR from inside the Boone County Jail.
He claims he did not kick in the door, but a couple he does not know let him inside in the middle of the night last week.
“I was under the impression that maybe my daughter might be over there in that apartment complex,” he said.
Dillon said he asked if there were children present but he did not threaten to take anyone.
The couple claims “he was taking the child," their 6-year-old granddaughter.
The girl’s grandparents, Martin and Patricia Roth, fought him off and kept him away from the girl until police arrived.
When officers arrived, they found Dillon outside, “agitated” and threatening to “fight all of us and kill us [police],” according to the police report.
Three taser shots had no effect on Dillon. Officers told WTHR when they finally got him in handcuffs he “kept kicking us and screaming.” Dillon believes he was not resisting.
The incident scared the grandparents and other families living at the apartment complex.
Dillon did not answer some questions, citing legal reasons, but offered an apology of sorts.
“I am truly sorry for coming to your apartment door, for waking you up,” Dillon said. “I know I didn’t kick your door in. It’s a mistake.”
The Boone County prosecutor said Dillon committed several crimes. He was charged with burglary, resisting law enforcement and intimidation.
Dillon was already awaiting trial for drug charges with bonds totaling $75,000. He says he is enrolled in a substance abuse treatment program.
