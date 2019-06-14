Kentucky Derby 146 logo unveiled, merchandise available

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Churchill Downs has unveiled the logo for Derby 146.
The design, developed by branding agency SME, features racetrack rails and the iconic bugle which calls contenders to the post. SME has worked with the Kentucky Derby for 14 years, according to Churchill.
Select merchandise featuring the new logo has already been made available in the Kentucky Derby online store, including glassware, apparel, jewelry and a variety of other gifts. More will be released online and at a number of other retail outlets, like the Muhammad Ali International Airport and the Kentucky Derby Museum, over the summer.
In addition, Churchill Downs announced Louisville-based artist Keith Anderson will create the official artwork for the 2020 Derby and Oaks. Anderson works for Brown-Foreman and commissioned Woodford Reserve’s commemorative Derby bottles the past two years.
Anderson’s original bottle artwork is on display until January 2020 at the Frazier History Museum as part of its exhibit, Woodford Reserve & the Kentucky Derby: Two Decades of Artistry, Bourbon and Horseracing. You’ll have to wait a bit longer to see his creation for the upcoming Derby, as Churchill Downs said it won’t be revealed until Spring 2020.
The 146th running of the Kentucky Derby is set for May 2.
