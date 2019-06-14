KY Sen. Rand Paul seeks to limit presidential emergency powers

“The President should have to come to Congress and ask for permission,” Paul said. "I’ve been asking them this, if there were a skirmish, like this bombing of a ship happened and they determined that it was Iran, do they think they could bomb mainland Iran without a declaration of war? And I say absolutely not. We have to have a discussion and debate and really you have to have a forensic investigation to make sure this is Iran. The government shouldn’t just say ‘oh it was Iran’ and now we’re at war with Iran.”