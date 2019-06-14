At least 1 person killed in fiery crash in Campbellsville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A crash involving a semi and two SUVs claimed the life of at least one person Thursday afternoon, a local radio station reported.
It happened around 4 p.m. on Highway 55 (Columbia Road), Taylor County Dispatch confirmed. That’s near Cox Interior.
A picture posted on 92.7 The Wave’s website shows an Amazon Prime truck involved in the crash and what looks like a Jeep up in flames.
Hwy 55 was closed as emergency crews worked the crash site.
Few other details are known at this time.
