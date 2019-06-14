2 liquor store employees accused of purchasing stolen liquor

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Two Louisville liquor store employees were arrested Wednesday, charged with purchasing stolen liquor to stock their shelves.
An undercover sting by the Louisville Metro Police Department landed Mahammed Salaimeh, 26, and Waleed Salaimeh, 33, in jail. Each suspect is accused of making buys from undercover officers.
Officers say they received information that the owner and employees of Lucky’s Junior, on North 26th Street in Portland, were purchasing stolen liquor from different individuals.
During an investigation, they both made several purchases from an undercover officer, according to their arrest slips. That liquor was then stocked for customers to purchase.
The amount of liquor they purchased from police was more than $500, according to officials.
Both were charged with engaging in organized crime.
