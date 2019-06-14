Longtime corrections official Dwayne Clark named new director of LMDC

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – A new Louisville Metro Department of Corrections director has been named.
Friday, Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer announced Dwayne Clark would fill the position left vacant following former director Mark Bolton’s retirement. Clark served as Bolton’s Chief of Staff from 2009 through February 2019.
“To call him a veteran corrections official would be an understatement,” Mayor Fischer said. “He brings years and years, a lifetime of experience to this position, a dedicated corrections professional with a heart as big as this city.”
Bolton retired in May.
Before jumping into his new position, Clark has already introduced a new initiative to increase the number of people who stay within local law enforcement. If LMPD recruits don’t feel like the department is a match, he’s encouraging those people to try working at LMDC instead.
"To have a steady stable staff, work force. It leads to safety,” Clark said.
Clark also said he’s passionate about making sure jail does not become a revolving door.
“It’s very important to not just warehouse people but to give them the tools to change their lifestyle,” Clark said. “To become a more successful person in the community.”
LMDC is an accredited facility and Clark said he will work to maintain and go beyond those standards.
Clark will begin serving as LMDC director on August 1.
Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.