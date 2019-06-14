Man sentenced to more than a century and a half in prison for double murder

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Vanderburgh County Prosecutor’s Office says Deshay Hackner has been sentenced.
He was convicted of killing two people during a robbery in October of 2017 on Maryland Street in Evansville.
Friday morning, he was sentenced to 157 years in prison in Tippecanoe County Superior Court.
The trial and sentencing were held in Tippecanoe County because a Vanderburgh County judge granted a change of venue request last year.
Hackner’s sentence is 60 years for each murder charge, five years each on two robbery charges, and additional 12 years for a habitual offender enhancement, and 10 years each for to firearms enhancements.
The two week long trial was held in April.
Hackner was found guilty of killing Dewone Broomfield and Mary Woodruff.
The case for the co-defendant, William Rice, is still pending.
In a previous case, Hackner was acquitted of murder charges in October of 17, after a jury found him not guilty for the Thanksgiving 2014 death of Willie Williams.
