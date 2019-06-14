MSD set to repair dip on Jacobs Street in Smoketown

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A viewer alerted WAVE 3 News to a pretty big dip in a Louisville road, which the Metro Sewer District now plans to fix.
The problem spot sits at Jacob Street and Camp Edwards in Smoketown. Both the Metro Public Works and Mayor Fischer’s office was called and a city crew was sent out to take a look.
Turns out, it was a sewer main issue.
There’s no official word on when the matter will be resolved, though Jacobs Street remains open in the meantime.
