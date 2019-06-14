MSD set to repair dip on Jacobs Street in Smoketown

MSD set to repair dip on Jacobs Street in Smoketown
The dip on Jacobs Street will be fixed by MSD. (Source: WAVE 3 News)
By Becca Gibson | June 13, 2019 at 9:25 PM EDT - Updated June 13 at 9:25 PM

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A viewer alerted WAVE 3 News to a pretty big dip in a Louisville road, which the Metro Sewer District now plans to fix.

The problem spot sits at Jacob Street and Camp Edwards in Smoketown. Both the Metro Public Works and Mayor Fischer’s office was called and a city crew was sent out to take a look.

The dip in the road sits at Jacobs Street and Camp Taylor.
The dip in the road sits at Jacobs Street and Camp Taylor. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

Turns out, it was a sewer main issue.

There’s no official word on when the matter will be resolved, though Jacobs Street remains open in the meantime.

Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.