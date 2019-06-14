New program launching to improve community’s relationship with LMPD

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Mayor Greg Fischer is launching a new program in hopes of improving race relations between Louisville Metro Police Department and the community.
Louisville Synergy Project, the new program, includes a series of facilitated community conversations.
The first phase of the program will last a year. When that year concludes, an action report will be created to outline strategies that should be implemented.
Fischer says the program will help provide police with the support they need to do their job effectively.
“There is much discussion around racial disproportionality with policing and the criminal justice system,” Fischer said. “LMPD and my office are obviously aware that our residents must have confidence in the legitimacy of our city’s policing.”
The Synergy Project is modeled after Charleston’s Illumination Project, which was created in the wake of a deadly 2015 church shooting there.
