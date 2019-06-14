Racing Roundup: Maximum Security’s return, thoughts on Triple Crown, Foster Night at Churchill

The biggest winner during the Triple Crown chase was trainer Mark Casse. With victories in two of the three jewels, Casse almost certainly nailed down a future spot in the sport’s Hall of Fame. Trainer Bill Mott enjoyed a big springtime run with Country House and Tacitus. But trainer Bob Baffert, who held such a strong hand heading into the Derby, was left with some questions after his top trio faltered in the first leg of the Triple. Game Winner did have a tough trip at Churchill, and was being pointed to the Preakness before dropping out of the second leg at Pimlico. It’s not clear when that colt and stablemates, Roadster and Improbable, will surface next.