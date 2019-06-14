StormTALK! Friday Edition

Risk for downpours/thunder across our Indiana counties as early as late morning into the afternoon. Rest of the area looks dry. Once we move into the afternoon, moisture levels will increase over Kentucky and that will allow for more t-storms to form (likely in Indiana first) that will drop in by mid/late afternoon. Isolated severe wind/hail possible along with torrential downpours. If you have plans outside, make sure you have a way of getting alerts just in case. The more south you are, the greater the chance of staying dry during the day. Highs generally in the 70s/80s...depending on rainfall coverage.