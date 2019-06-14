StormTALK! Friday Edition

Cool start to the day with a very pleasant afternoon already underway! High clouds will stream in later from the west that should make for a very pretty sunset!
I hope you enjoyed this break as we have to get back to reality starting Saturday.
Here is how the weekend is looking:
SATURDAY:
Risk for downpours/thunder across our Indiana counties as early as late morning into the afternoon. Rest of the area looks dry. Once we move into the afternoon, moisture levels will increase over Kentucky and that will allow for more t-storms to form (likely in Indiana first) that will drop in by mid/late afternoon. Isolated severe wind/hail possible along with torrential downpours. If you have plans outside, make sure you have a way of getting alerts just in case. The more south you are, the greater the chance of staying dry during the day. Highs generally in the 70s/80s...depending on rainfall coverage.
SATURDAY NIGHT:
Looks muggier and mainly dry. A more much active radar is expected across IL and IN overnight that will form a long line of strong/severe t-storms. That line will be dropping south as the night continues.
SUNDAY:
The aforementioned line of thunderstorms looks to slow down and approach the Ohio River near sunrise. They will be running out of steam as they approach but still can produce some gusty winds/hail and very heavy rainfall. Not to mention, lots of lightning!
The plus side to this round of rain early in the day is that the coverage of t-storms in the afternoon looks more disorganized in nature. It will still turn very warm and humid so any thunderstorm that does re-develop Sunday afternoon can briefly turn severe, however a widespread threat is looking unlikely right now.
_____________________________________________________________________________________________________
Overall, it will be busy at times on the radar but not a washout setup. Enjoy the weekend and make sure you have a point person in your group that is always checking the WAVE 3 Weather App for updates! We will be here sending them out....
Have fun!
