Woman dies, man facing charges following Campbellsville crash

CAMPBELLSVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – One person died and a man was taken into custody following a multi vehicle crash in Campbellsville.
According to Kentucky State Police, Fazliddin Bozorov, 34, of Brooklyn, New York, was driving a 2018 Volvo truck northbound on KY 55 around 4:10 p.m. on Thursday when he hit a 2003 Jeep Wrangler, driven by Dawn Miles, 42, of Columbia, Kentucky, that was stopped in a construction zone.
Miles’ vehicle overturned and hit a 2007 Chevy Silverado. Both the Wrangler and the Silverado caught on fire.
Miles was pronounced dead at the scene.
The driver and passenger in the Silverado were not injured.
Bozorov was booked into the Taylor County Detention Center and charged with reckless homicide, failure to render aid, reckless driving and failure of non-owner to maintain required insurance.
The crash remains under investigation.
Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.