Corydon man arrested for sex crime involving a minor

CORYDON, Ky. (WAVE) - A Henderson County man was arrested following allegations he had a sexual relationship with a minor.
Kentucky State Police troopers arrested Ibarra Lorenzana, 42, and transported him to the Henderson County Detention Center on Friday.
An investigation was launched on April 12 after it was suggested he had an inappropriate relationship with a juvenile in January, according to KSP.
Lorenzanna was charged with one count of first-degree sexual abuse and one count of second-degree sodomy.
