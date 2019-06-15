Detmers to start for UofL against Vanderbilt

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville confirmed Friday sophomore left hander Reid Detmers will get the start against Vanderbilt on Sunday.
“Uh yeah this is definitely different than the regular season games, or any other postseason games," Detmers said. "Just starting game one here in Omaha, it’s a great feeling, it’s a dream come true.”
And while the 2019 ACC Pitcher of the Year says he has some nerves, his teammates are confident he’s the man for the job.
“I’m really excited for him,” junior LHP Nick Bennett said. “There’s nobody on the planet who deserves that more than Reid Detmers. And i know he’s going to do what he does and give us the chance to win a baseball game because that’s what he’s done all year and I expect nothing different this time.”
The entire pitching staff spoke highly of the guy they’ve nicknamed Rocket, including Michael McAvene, the closer who’s fresh off a controversial ejection and subsequent four-game suspension.
“We have all of the confidence in the world in Reid,” McAvene said. "We call him Rocket because that’s what he throws, that’s what he is, that’s what his arm is. He gives us the best chance to win as anyone in the country. And with him on the mound, we know we’ve got a really, really good shot to go out there and win that game."
Headed into Sunday’s matchup, Detmers has a 12-4 record and a 2.85 ERA.
Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.