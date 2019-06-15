Former Card, Donovan Mitchell Comes to Town

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - After taking the NBA by storm in his first two years in the league, former Card, Donovan Mitchell came to town to visit his old stomping grounds, and sign a few autographs at Vision Works downtown.
Donovan says he loves visiting Louisville because of the passion of the Cardinal fan base. “You go walking down the street and some fan is just happy to see you. It gives you spirit. It lifts your spirit, especially when you need it,” said Mitchell. The Utah Jazz guard averaged 21 points per game in his second season in the league.
After winning the dunk contest and coming in second place for the rookie of the year in his first season, Mitchell’s popularity exploded. He has become so popular that Adidas will soon release a signature shoe for the Jazz star. Mitchell says he’s honored to have his own shoe, but most importantly, he wants the shoe to be priced at a point that’s affordable to everybody. “I think $99.99. It’s like $100. My goal is to be able to, kids off all backgrounds, kids coming from different challenges, whatever they may be, can have the shoe. That’s a great feeling coming into class and everybody has the same shoes on. Different colors. That’s a great feeling as a kid,” said Mitchell.
Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.