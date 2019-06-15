Former Card, Donovan Mitchell Comes to Town

After winning the dunk contest and coming in second place for the rookie of the year in his first season, Mitchell’s popularity exploded. He has become so popular that Adidas will soon release a signature shoe for the Jazz star. Mitchell says he’s honored to have his own shoe, but most importantly, he wants the shoe to be priced at a point that’s affordable to everybody. “I think $99.99. It’s like $100. My goal is to be able to, kids off all backgrounds, kids coming from different challenges, whatever they may be, can have the shoe. That’s a great feeling coming into class and everybody has the same shoes on. Different colors. That’s a great feeling as a kid,” said Mitchell.