Historic distilling property in Nelson County housing new bourbon operation

NELSON COUNTY, Ky. (WAVE) - As many as 20 full-time jobs could be created when a new bourbon operation opens up in Nelson County.
Governor Matt Bevin shared the news of Log Still Distilling’s plans for the county on Friday. The company specializes in premium bourbon and rye whiskey and plans to set up shop on Dee Head Road, which is between New Haven and Hew Hope.
The property is no stranger to the bourbon industry. Owner J.W. “Wally” Dant’s family has been at the forefront of multiple distilling operations in the area since the 19th Century. After decades of production, which stalled and re-started at one point due to prohibition, the J.W. Dant brand was sold to Heaven Hill Distilleries in the early 1990s.
“We are very pleased to be back in our family distilling home,” Dant said in a statement. “Importantly, we want to thank the Governor and the commonwealth for assisting us in developing our project and ensuring our rich Dant family legacy. We need to further credit the J.W. Nalley family who preserved much of the former plant, which we will work to renovate into the new distillery.”
In addition to the distillery, Log Still’s campus is set to include a bottling operation, rickhouses and visitor’s center.
The company’s total investment in the county will be $12 million, according to Governor Bevin’s office.
Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.