Louisville Zoo finalizes list of possible names for Bongo calf

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Zoo keepers have chosen three finalists in the Bongo calf naming contest.
Nearly 2,000 names have been submitted for review since the male calf’s birth on May 19, according to the zoo. However, the finalists are all characters from “Guardians of the Galaxy."
It’s down to Drax, Groot and Rocket.
Zoo visitors can vote for their favorite through June 23 by dropping coins into the corresponding kiosk. All proceeds will go towards continuing the zoo’s care for animals, conservation and education efforts.
Bongos are forest antelopes, noted for their deep chestnut color and white stripes, which zoo officials said helps them hide from their enemies. They’re listed as “near threatened” animals on the IUCN Red List of Threatened Species.
More information on the bongo contest can be found here.
If you’re searching for a great day to head out to the Louisville Zoo, try Father’s Day when dads get free admission.
