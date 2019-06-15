Man dies after falling while working on Prospect home

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Louisville man died at a construction site Friday in Oldham County.
Emergency crews were called to a home in the 14000 block of Rivercrest Drive in Prospect when someone found a man unresponsive there.
Investigators discovered James “Steve” McCubbin, 60, dead at the home.
A preliminary autopsy indicated that McCubbin’s injuries were consistent with a fall.
Police believe McCubbin was working at the home alone when he fell.
