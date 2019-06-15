Man dies after falling while working on Prospect home

June 15, 2019 at 3:31 PM EDT - Updated June 15 at 3:31 PM

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Louisville man died at a construction site Friday in Oldham County.

Emergency crews were called to a home in the 14000 block of Rivercrest Drive in Prospect when someone found a man unresponsive there.

Investigators discovered James “Steve” McCubbin, 60, dead at the home.

A preliminary autopsy indicated that McCubbin’s injuries were consistent with a fall.

Police believe McCubbin was working at the home alone when he fell.

