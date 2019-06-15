Man found shot on sidewalk in Chickasaw

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man was shot and killed early Saturday morning in the Chickasaw neighborhood.
Police were called to the 800 block of Cecil Avenue at 6:30 a.m. for a report of a shooting.
They found black man in his 20s lying on the sidewalk at that location.
The man was taken to University of Louisville Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
Police have not made any arrests or released any suspect information.
Anyone with information can call the anonymous tip line at 574-LMPD.
Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.