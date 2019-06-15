Police: Driver of stolen car ran from police, caught by K-9

BOSTON, Ky. (WAVE) - A man and woman were arrested Friday for allegedly having a stolen vehicle and leading police on a chase.
James Smith, 29, and Brook Graf, 26, were in a stolen white Ford pickup truck driving around Boston, Kentucky, police said.
Someone called 911 saying the truck nearly ran him off the road. The Mt.Washington Police Department quickly confirmed the vehicle was stolen.
A deputy located the stolen truck driving near Boston Food Mart and attempted to stop it, according to police. When the driver, Smith, did not stop, backup was called.
Smith then turned onto the northbound I-65 ramp, driving until the Cedar Grove exit. That’s where police say he drove into the grass median and hit the embankment at Cedar Grove Road.
Smith and Graf ran from the vehicle on foot.
A deputy’s K-9 apprehended Smith, while Graf continued to run. She was later caught with the help of the Shepherdsville Police Department.
Smith was charged with receiving stolen property, fleeing and evading police, reckless driving, first-degree wanton endangerment, leaving the scene of an accident, speeding and resisting arrest.
Graf was arrested for complicity to receiving stolen property and fleeing and evading police.
Both were placed in Nelson County Jail. The investigation is ongoing.
