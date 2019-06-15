Rabbit Hole Distillery sold to French company

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Rabbit Hole Distillery just opened in Nulu last Derby but it’s already under new ownership.
Pernod Ricard has acquired a majority share of the company. The French company is the second largest wine and spirits producer in the world.Their portfolio includes Absolut vodka, Jameson whiskey and Malibu rum.
Under the deal, Rabbit Hole founder Kaveh Zamanian will continue to operate the company. He said Pernod Ricard’s distribution network will help increase the brand’s success.
“With the Pernod Ricard team on our side, we’ll bring Rabbit Hole to more restaurants, bars and liquor stores than ever before, connecting with people across the country and eventually, around the world,” Zamanian said in a statement posted to the distillery’s website.
The distillery has an annual production capacity of 1.2 million proof gallons, making it one of the 20 largest bourbon distilleries in the world. They also have the capacity to crank out 20,000 barrels of whiskey per year.
Rabbit Hole broke ground on another distillery in Henry County in October 2018.
