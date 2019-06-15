StormTALK! Saturday Edition

Active setup the next 2-3 days with heavy downpours continuing into much of next week as well.
REST OF TODAY/TONIGHT:
Lots of wind energy moving into the zone between I-70 (Indy) and I-64 (Louisville). This will promote several rounds of thunderstorms into the afternoon and this evening. The amount of moisture at play south of I-64 is still in question along with weaker wind energy.
I am tracking 2 pieces that could help enhance the t-storm threat ... one just after 12pm through about 4pm. This one looks limited to mainly southern IN with perhaps Louisville and I-71 being grazed. Severe threat with this round isn’t high but a few strong wind gusts and hail will be possible. Not to mention, intense cloud-to-ground lightning. Be weather aware this afternoon if you have outdoor plans.
The next piece moves in this evening and will likely contain the strongest cells over Indiana with a risk for some isolated strong/severe t-storms extending a bit more south into Kentucky. This looks to be the main round to watch. Timing isn’t locked in but 6pm-11pm is the general window for now. How the afternoon unfolds will play a big role on this one.
SUNDAY:
We look to start off active with a band of showers/thunderstorms in the area. This may line up very close to I-64. It will be in a fading process throughout the morning. We will then heat up and become quite unstable for the afternoon hours. For the mid-afternoon, thunderstorm coverage looks spotty. Once we move into the late afternoon (after 5pm) into the evening, coverage looks to ramp up with some severe/wind potential. There will be less organization with these t-storms Sunday but they would also have a higher hail/heavy rain/lightning threat with them. Not to mention downburst-type winds.
It is important to note that some areas will get missed on this active period but the environment is becoming increasingly volatile and we want to make sure you guys pay extra attention to the forecast if you have outdoor plans.
The heavy rain threat will continue into next week but we need to get through the weekend first.
Stay safe!
