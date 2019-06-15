StormTALK! Saturday Edition

We look to start off active with a band of showers/thunderstorms in the area. This may line up very close to I-64. It will be in a fading process throughout the morning. We will then heat up and become quite unstable for the afternoon hours. For the mid-afternoon, thunderstorm coverage looks spotty. Once we move into the late afternoon (after 5pm) into the evening, coverage looks to ramp up with some severe/wind potential. There will be less organization with these t-storms Sunday but they would also have a higher hail/heavy rain/lightning threat with them. Not to mention downburst-type winds.