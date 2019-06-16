ALERT DAY: AM flash flood threat, scattered strong PM storms

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Multiple rounds of showers and thunderstorms continue to dump heavy rain on southern Indiana counties. The storms will continue to track east this morning before fading by late morning. We’ll see a brief break from the rain before scattered showers and thunderstorms begin to pop, fueled by the heating of the day. The strength of today’s storms will depend on how much we warm during the afternoon. If the storms do become severe, heavy rain, lightning, damaging winds, and hail are all threats. Rain chances fade overnight before ramping back up during the day Monday. The front meandering to our north keeps on and off rain chances through most of the week as highs hover in the low to mid-80s.