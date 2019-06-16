ALERT DAY: Severe Thunderstorm WATCH until 11 p.m. – Flooding potential continues

ALERTS:
- UNTIL 11 p.m. – Severe Thunderstorm WATCH
- TONIGHT – THIS WEEK: Flash Flooding threat continues
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Temperatures soared into the lower 90s on our Father’s Day with thunderstorms rapidly developing. A severe thunderstorm WATCH will remain in place until 11PM.
With a very unstable atmosphere and healthy wind field the main threats will be wind and hail. However, equally as concerning will be the rainfall rates… with recent rain the past few days flash flooding potential will be high.
Showers and thunderstorms will continue to develop during the late afternoon & evening hours gradually coming to and end around or just after midnight.
Temperatures will fall near 70 degrees for an overnight low. More of the same, though not as strong, will be likely through the first half of the week. Periods of showers and thunderstorms will be likely.
FORECAST
TONIGHT: ALERT DAY heavy downpours (70% chance) some with gusty wind & hail LOW: 70°
MONDAY: periods of thunderstorms (60% chance) HIGH: 84°
TUESDAY: periods of thunderstorms (60% chance) HIGH: 82°
