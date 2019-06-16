Better Block Louisville transforms Parkland neighborhood for the day

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Good vibes weren’t hard to find in the Parkland neighborhood on Saturday.
The Center for Neighborhoods Better Block Louisville program transformed a once empty parking lot into an open-air party.
Organizers said they’ve been working with people who live in the area to see how they envision the future of the 28th street corridor.
Those at the event said they want to show Louisville the positive stories that come from the place they call home.
“Altering the look and the feel and the vibe of the space that we exsist in,” Jecorey 1200 Arthur, who took part in the event, said. “This parking lot was empty before, now its a plaza."
The event featured a park for children, games, music and a market with neighborhood vendors.
Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.