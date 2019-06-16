HCSO: man identified in fatal Henderson wreck

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - The deputy coroner tells 14 News one person has been killed in a wreck on Highway 1078.
Henderson County Sheriff’s Office identified that person as 80-year-old Henry Carman of Henderson.
Around 1:30 Sunday afternoon, HCSO responded to the 9000 block of Hwy 1078 North in reference to a vehicle that had flipped landing on its top.
According to the press release, there were two people trapped inside the vehicle. When deputies arrived they were able to get one person out of the vehicle with the help of bystanders. Authorities say she was taken to Deaconess Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
The second person, Henry Carman, was still inside the vehicle and not responsive.
Emergency personnel arrived on scene and declared that Carman was declared deceased at the scene.
The cause of the investigation is still under investigation.
