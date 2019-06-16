2 injured in Floyd County house fire

FLOYD COUNTY, Ind. (WAVE) - Two people were injured in a Floyd County house fire.
According to the Lafayette Twp. Fire Protection District, fire fighters were dispatched out to the 2800 block of Andrea Drive in response to a box alarm structure fire.
Two people inside the home had to be taken to University of Louisville Hospital for treatment. According to Lafayette Twp. Fire Protection District spokesperson Sgt. Ryan Houchen, the two victims were treated for burns and smoke inhalation.
The extent of their injuries is unknown.
The cause of the fire has not been determined.
