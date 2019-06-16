Louisville loses College World Series opener to Vanderbilt, 3-1

OMAHA, Neb. (WAVE) - Reid Detmers’ first offering of the game hardly looked like a pitchers’ duel was afoot in Louisville’s College World Series opener Sunday afternoon, a 3-1 loss to No. 2 Vanderbilt.
Vandy’s Austin Martin hit it over the wall in left-centerfield to give the Commodores a 1-0 lead in the bottom of the first inning.
In the fifth inning, however, the Cards would tie the game when Justin Lavey knocked a double down the left field line, then came home on a single up the middle by Henry Davis. Louisville loaded the bases with one out but weren’t able to extend the rally.
Detmers left the game after five and two-thirds innings, after setting a career-high with six walks in a game. The sophomore threw 102 pitches, allowed three hits and one earned run, and struck out five.
Bryan Hoeing came in to relieve Detmers, and gave up a two-run blast to Martin, giving Vandy the 3-1 lead they wouldn’t give up.
After the game, head coach Dan McDonnell said his team wasn’t playing Cardinal baseball.
“You know, maybe it’s having our backs against the wall, maybe it’s playing with a little more edge,” McDonnell said. “You know, we always say we have to be who we are, and we play a certain way, a certain style, with a certain type of energy. And I just didn’t think we were that today.”
Martin became the first player since 2017 to hit multiple home runs in a College World Series game.
The Cards will play an elimination game Tuesday against the loser of Mississippi State and Auburn.
