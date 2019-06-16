Louisville runners still have questions about decision to cancel Triple Crown of Running

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - With participation and sponsorship down, the Louisville Triple Crown of Running has taken its final lap after 35 years.
The announcement came Thursday, and some runners are still left with a few questions.
The peak for the Triple Crown of Running was in 2011, when over 6,000 people signed up for all three races. After 2013, the numbers started to drop drastically.
Just this past spring, only 2,500 registered.
“After 1985 I would say we were gradually in a decline now there’s a huge decline partly due to the Internet generation,” said Swag Hartell, running advocate and owner of Swags Sport Shoes.
Hartell has watched the decline of running over the years, but says that’s not a reason to cancel the races.
“Things change and you have to go with the times,” said Hartell. “I’ve had to do that with my business.”
Sponsors have also been cited as an issue for the series. The main sponsor, Novo Nordisk, backed out in 2016. Then, came Planet Fitness, which only stayed on for two years. In 2019, there was no main sponsor at all.
“The economy is doing well, sponsorship dollars are out of there in every sport, but you have to be savvy to get those sponsorship dollars,” said Hartell. “You’re competing against the Louisville football club and every other sport today.”
Hartell believes the money raised needs to be put back in the sport, while still donating a part to charities.
“Running got to a point where it got so expensive people just don’t want to pay $50 or $60 to run a 5K,” said Hartell.
Even without a main sponsor last spring, the series brought in over $38,000 to donate to the Crusade for Children. They’ve donated $1.8 million since 2000.
“I’ve put on races over the years,” said Hartell. “Your biggest expense in a race is basically the T-shirt, your traffic control, your awards. What you’re charging runners to run today in a race, that should cover it, If you manage the race well.”
Hartell feels there has to be more behind this surprise decision he says floored him.
“If the word had been put out there that they had been interested in other sponsors taking over, other people taking over, then maybe it could be salvaged,” said Hartell.
Hartell says he’s interested in buying the rights to the races. He also says the Kentucky Derby Festival could always hold the 10 miler, 10k and mini marathon again, which was the original Triple Crown.
