Miracle League of Louisville celebrates opening day of inaugural season

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - It was opening day Saturday for the Miracle League of Louisville.
A lot of children who have special needs got a chance to be part of a baseball team for the first time ever at the launch of inaugural season.
Organizers said that they saw a need in the community. So, they decided to do something about it.
But before Saturday, it would’ve been tough for many of those in WAVE Country to find a team they could be a part of in Louisville.
“Our goal was to change that and bring this baseball league to Louisville,” James Breeding, who helped bring the organization to the region, said. “So, these kids have a safe place to play baseball.”
Breeding said with 70 players signed up, and 140 volunteers, what was once the largest city without a Miracle League now has six teams and a lot of smiling faces.
He said that the league will continue into the fall.
Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.