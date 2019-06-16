Police: driver shot by passenger on I-264, shooter flees with vehicle

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A driver was hurt after being shot twice by his passenger on Interstate 264 Saturday night.
According to Louisville Metro Police, a man was driving east on Interstate 264 between Poplar Level and Newburg Roads around 8 p.m. when his passenger pulled out a gun and shot him twice.
The driver was able to pull over and call for help while the passenger/shooter took off with his vehicle.
That man was taken to University of Louisville Hospital and rushed into surgery. His current condition is unknown.
It’s unclear what led up to the shooting.
The Major Crimes Unit is handling the investigation and has a person of interest they are currently seeking.
No one else was injured.
Anyone with information is asked to call the anonymous Crime Tip Hotline at (502) 574-LMPD.
