Repair Affair blitz volunteers help Louisville residents

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The weekend is a great time to catch up on projects around the house, but for hundreds of Louisville volunteers that meant going somewhere else.
The housing non-profit New Directions held its Repair Affair blitz Saturday.
The goal was to make sure everyday chores, from weeding to sidewalk repairs, don’t get out of hand for low income elderly and disabled people.
145 volunteers helped more than a dozen homeowners Saturday morning.
Those who helped out said the thanks they received was well worth the hard work.
“Invariably grateful and really nice people,” Tom Korbee, the team leader of a group of volunteers from St. William, said. “This lady made this huge tray of really good blueberry muffins. In fact, I think I’m going to go eat some more of them.”
Repair Affair is a year-round program, but organizers only hold blitz events in June.
Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.