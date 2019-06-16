A Season of Perfection: Male High Girls Win State Softball To Finish Undefeated

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Male High defeated Warren East 6 to 1 to capture the Kentucky State Softball championship Saturday night in Lexington, Kentucky. Male’s Jaelyn Sanders smashed a bases-loaded triple in the sixth inning to give the Bulldogs a 5 run cushion heading to the game’s final inning. Sanders would be named the tourney’s Most Valuable Player.
Male then shutdown Warren East in the next frame to nail down the school’s first softball title.
Earlier in the afternoon, the Bulldogs nipped Clay County 2-1 to advance to the finals. Male caps off an amazing undefeated season as they wind up 39-0.
Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.