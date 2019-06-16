Upton man killed in Nelson County crash

NELSON COUNTY, Ky. (WAVE) - One person has died after a crash in Nelson County.
Police say Neal R. Bowers, 73, of Upton, was traveling west on Martha Layne Collins Bluegrass Parkway when he, exited the left side of the roadway at mile marker 17.5, traveled several yards before reentering the roadway, over-corrected, then entered the median between the East and West bound lanes.
Police say Bowers was ejected from his pickup truck. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
The Nelson County Sheriff’s Office is conducting the investigation.
Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.