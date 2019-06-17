ALERT DAY: Flash flood watch in effect until 2pm Tuesday

- OVERNIGHT: Flash flooding threat remains, some severe cells possible
- WEDNESDAY: Severe storm threat, continued flash flooding
- FLASH FLOOD WATCH: Along and north of I-64 through Tuesday afternoon
LOUISVILLE, Ky (WAVE) - Gusty thunderstorms will continue across part of WAVE Country overnight. A Flash Flood WATCH is in place until 2pm Tuesday.
The frontal boundary stalled to our north will continue to provide a trigger for additional storm development over the next couple of days as disturbances move through.
Rain totals will range between two and four inches in many areas between now and the end of the week. Rain and thunderstorms overnight may linger into the morning commute with additional rainfall likely late Wednesday into early Thursday.
The midweek storms will have the potential to be strong/severe depending on the timing and atmospheric instability and energy. We’ve flagged Wednesday as an ALERT DAY due to the potential threat.
Drier weather tries to move in by Thursday afternoon into Friday and early Saturday.
TONIGHT: Periods of thunderstorms (60%), heavy rain possible. LOW: 70°
TUESDAY: Periods of thunderstorms (70%), heavy rain possible. HIGH: 82°
WEDNESDAY: Periods of thunderstorms (60%), some strong storms possible. HIGH: 84°
