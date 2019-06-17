ALERT DAY: Flash flooding threat remains thanks to repeated rounds of rain

- TODAY (6/17)
- FLASH FLOOD WATCH: Along and north of 1-64 through Tuesday afternoon
- THIS WEEK: Flash Flooding threat continues
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The front that has been the catalyst for past several days of rain continues to linger to our north.
The rain finally exited the area early this morning but another batch of spotty showers and storms pushes in from the southwest this morning and again this afternoon with yet another round overnight. It will not take much rain to cause flash flooding issues today since many areas were inundated with rain over the weekend.
Some of today's strongest storms, mainly in southeastern WAVE Country, may feature damaging winds.
Highs today max out in the 80s once again.
On and off rain through midweek keeps flooding concerns top of mind. Trends continue to show drier weather towards the end of the week.
TODAY: Periods of thunderstorms (60%); Mostly Cloudy; HIGH: 86°
TONIGHT: Scattered thunderstorms (70%); LOW: 70°
TUESDAY: Periods of thunderstorms (60%); HIGH: 82°
Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.