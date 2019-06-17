1 arrested after water rescue in Floyd County

GREENVILLE, Ind. (WAVE) - A water rescue in Floyd County led to the arrest of the person that was rescued.
According to the Lafayette Township Fire Protection District, crews responded to a mutual aid call with the Greenville Township Volunteer Fire Department on a call of a person stuck in high water after they drove through a closed road in Greenville around 12:36 a.m. Monday.
The road was closed with a gate that was placed there by the Floyd County EMA because the “road frequently floods in heavy rain,” a press release said.
The person was removed from the truck they were driving without incident or injury. They were then taken into custody by Floyd County police officers on other charges.
The name of the person has not been released.
