Baby boom: Cincinnati Zoo welcomes baby giraffe bongo in 2 days

Tessa the giraffe, 12, gave birth to her fourth calf at 2 a.m. Monday morning and Stevie the bongo gave birth to a male named Beau Sunday.
The six foot tall baby giraffe was standing within the first hour and nursing throughout the night.
“Tessa is our super mom,” curator of mammals at the Cincinnati Zoo Christina Gorsuch said. “She and baby are doing well and bonding behind the scenes at Giraffe Ridge. Kimba [the father] will be reunited with the full group within a week.”
Gorusch says to prepare for the birth, the zoo staff added rubber mats and six to eight inches of sawdust in Tessa’s indoor bedroom. They placed hay on top of the mats to cushion the calf’s fall and to provide easier comfort for when the calf stands. The fall and the landing do not hurt the calf, but it does cause it to take a huge breath.
The sex of the calf has not been determined yet.
This is the sixteenth giraffe born at the Cincinnati Zoo since 1889 and the seventeenth is expected to arrive in the fall. Eight-year-old Cece is due to have second calf in November.
In addition to the calf, the zoo welcomed a baby bongo. The critically endangered bongo named Beau was born on Father’s Day.
Zoo officials will be making an announcement soon as to when zoo goers can visit the furry creatures.
The zoo is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily and members can enter the zoo as early as 9 a.m.
