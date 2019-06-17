EXCLUSIVE: Surveillance video shows moments KSP fires on suspect before downtown chase

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Surveillance video from Hotel Louisville shows the moments Kentucky State troopers fired on a suspect in the parking lot on Thursday.
KSP troopers were looking for Thomas Trummer, 26, accused of assaulting a trooper two days earlier at a Kroger store on Dixie Highway.
Trummer was found in the parking lot on 2nd and Broadway.
In the video, Trummer’s car is seen pulling in about 30 minutes before state police. A female passenger can be seen going in and out of the hotel, twice, before two troopers pulled up in an unmarked unit.
They pulled up behind Trummer with their weapons drawn. Trummer is then seen backing into their vehicle, pulling forward and hitting a white SUV parked in front of him.
When Trummer pulled away, one of the troopers shot at the car several times. KSP said one of those bullets hit Trummer’s car, but no one was injured.
A camera pointed toward the corner of the lot and the Broadway intersection showed Trummer busting through the fence and heading down 2nd Street.
Witnesses said Trummer was driving around 50 mph, the wrong way, down Liberty Street. Witnesses also said Trummer hit another vehicle, nearly hit pedestrians around 4th Street Live and scraped MetroSafe headquarters during that time.
KSP said Trummer was eventually found by LMPD at Lannan Memorial Park, where he was arrested near the river.
The woman was found in the car, which was abandoned in the westbound lanes of Interstate 64. She was detained by police, but later released.
No one was hurt in that shooting or the incidents that followed.
Trummer appeared in court Friday. He’s facing a long list of charges and is being held on $100,000 bond.
